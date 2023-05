New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kroger was hit with a consumer class action Wednesday in Illinois Central District Court over the company's sale of eggs. The lawsuit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, alleges that defendant falsely labels certain eggs as 'cage-free.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01179, Long v. The Kroger Co.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

May 03, 2023, 7:04 PM

Plaintiffs

Larry Long

Plaintiffs

Sheehan And Associates PC

defendants

The Kroger Co.

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct