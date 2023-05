Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Potlatch 1 Federal Credit Union to Idaho District Court. The suit was filed by Strindberg Scholnick Birch Hallam Harstad Thorne on behalf of a former vice president of compliance and risk who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for reporting suspected human trafficking in connection with an account. The case is 1:23-cv-00264, Long v. Potlatch 1 Federal Credit Union.

Banking & Financial Services

May 26, 2023, 8:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Christina Long

Plaintiffs

Strindberg Scholnick Birch Hallam Harstad Thorne

defendants

Potlatch 1 Federal Credit Union

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches