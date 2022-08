New Suit - Employment

Health Care Service Corporation was sued Tuesday in Oklahoma Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination under the ADA. The suit was brought by Smolen & Roytman; and the Caruso Law Firm on behalf of Jenna Long. Health Care Service Corporation is represented by GableGotwals. The case is 4:22-cv-00367, Long v. Health Care Service Corporation.

Health Care

August 24, 2022, 4:30 AM