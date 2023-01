Who Got The Work

Seyfarth Shaw partner Erin Dougherty Foley has entered an appearance for CPG International LLC and Chris Crouthers in an employment discrimination lawsuit. The case was filed Dec. 7 in Ohio Southern District Court by Spitz Law Firm on behalf of a former employee who alleges discrimination based on sex and disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Douglas R. Cole, is 1:22-cv-00725, Long v. Cpg International LLC et al.

Ohio

January 21, 2023, 12:11 PM