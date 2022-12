News From Law.com

Retail occupancy is back to pre-pandemic levels as Broward County, Florida, is well positioned for continued long-term retailer space demand. That's according to a Q3 Fort Lauderdale retail report by Marcus & Millichap that says domestic tourism, as well as continued population growth, has caused the vacancy rate to decrease by 150 basis points in the past six quarters.

Real Estate

December 05, 2022, 2:35 PM