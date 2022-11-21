Who Got The Work

Shlomo D. Katz of Brown Rudnick has entered an appearance for Alorica Inc., a customer service subcontractor, in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 7 in New Hampshire District Court by Seyfarth Shaw on behalf of Long Term Care Partners (LTCP), a group insurance programs administrator for current and former federal government employees and uniformed service members and their families, seeks a declaration that the defendant has a duty to pay or indemnify LTCP for any sums owed as a result of a U.S. Department of Labor determination that the Alorica employees who provided customer service were undercompensated. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Andrea K. Johnstone, is 1:22-cv-00404, Long Term Care Partners, LLC v. Alorica Inc.

Health Care

November 21, 2022, 5:45 AM