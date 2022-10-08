New Suit - Contract

Seyfarth Shaw filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in New Hampshire District Court on behalf of Long Term Care Partners (LTCP), a group insurance programs administrator for current and former federal government employees and uniformed service members and their families. The suit seeks a declaration that Alorica Inc. has a duty to pay or indemnify LTCP for any amounts required to be paid to the U.S. Department's wage and hour division in relation to Alorica's failure of paying its employees for rendering subcontracted customer service duties. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-00404, Long Term Care Partners, LLC v. Alorica Inc.

October 08, 2022, 11:00 AM