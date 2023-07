Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Wilson Elser on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against MGM National Harbor LLC to Maryland District Court. The suit was filed by Cadeaux, Taglieri & Notarius on behalf of Lynn William Long II. The case is 1:23-cv-01983, Long, II v. MGM National Harbor, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

July 24, 2023, 5:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Lynn William Long, II

Plaintiffs

Cadeaux Taglieri & Notarius PC

defendants

MGM National Harbor, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims