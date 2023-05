Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete on Friday removed a lawsuit against Walmart to Illinois Southern District Court. The complaint, over alleged employment discrimination on the basis of age, race and religion, was filed by Onder Law on behalf of three former employees. The case is 3:23-cv-01778, Long et al v. Triplett et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 26, 2023, 7:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Fern Scott

Kimberly Long

defendants

Dawn Triplett

Walmart Inc. , AR

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete, Llp-St. Louis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination