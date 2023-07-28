New Suit - Anti-Terrorism Act

Huawei Technologies and other telecom companies were sued Friday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged violations of the Anti-Terrorism Act. The court action was filed by Sparacino PLLC on behalf of the families of three American service members and an American photojournalist who were killed by foreign terrorist organizations. The lawsuit accuses the defendants of aiding such organizations, including by providing technology and weapons to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps and by making protection payments to the Taliban. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-05705, Long et al v. Mtn Group Limited et al.

Technology

July 28, 2023, 11:36 AM

Plaintiffs

Joseph Jones Jr.

Matthew Schrier

Michael Donios

Sheila Long

Plaintiffs

Sparacino PLLC

defendants

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Futurewei Technologies, Inc.

Huawei Device USA Inc.

Huawei Technologies USA Inc.

Mtn Dubai Limited

Mtn Group Limited

Mtn Irancell

Skycom Tech Co., Ltd.

Zte (TX) Inc.

Zte (USA) Inc.

Zte Corporation

