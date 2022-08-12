Who Got The Work

Jeffrey J. Catalano of Freeborn & Peters has entered an appearance for Shenzhen OnePlus Science & Technology Co. Ltd. in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, filed June 28 in Texas Eastern District Court by Rubino Law and Truelove Law Firm on behalf of Lonestar Biometrics LLC asserts three patents related to the methods and apparatuses for scanning and/or capturing images through a display screen. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Rodney Gilstrap, is 2:22-cv-00239, Lonestar Biometrics LLC v. Shenzhen OnePlus Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

Technology

August 12, 2022, 7:19 AM