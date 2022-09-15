Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Winstead have entered appearances for the City of Austin, Texas in a pending lawsuit. The action, for the alleged breach of a 40-year lease and concession agreement, was filed Aug. 1 in Texas Western District Court by King & Spalding; Munger, Tolles & Olson; and Barron, Adler, Clough & Oddo on behalf of Lonestar Airport Holdings LLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman, is 1:22-cv-00770, Lonestar Airport Holdings, LLC v. City of Austin, Texas.

Government

