Who Got The Work

Attorneys from Alston & Bird have stepped in as defense counsel to Honeywell International in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The case, which asserts four patents, was filed Jan. 26 in North Carolina Western District Court by Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr on behalf of Lone Star SCM Systems Ltd. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Robert J. Conrad Jr., is 3:24-cv-00108, Lone Star Scm Systems, Ltd. v. Honeywell International Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 01, 2024, 7:02 AM

Plaintiffs

Lone Star Scm Systems, Ltd

Plaintiffs

Munsch Hardt Kopf & Harr

defendants

Honeywell International Inc.

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

Perkins Coie

Paul Hastings

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims