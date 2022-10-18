Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Frost Brown Todd on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Susa Financial Inc. d/b/a FirstFunding Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Windels Marx Lane & Mittendorf on behalf of Lsrmf3 AQ Holdings Trust and Lone Star Americas Acquisitions Inc., accuses FirstFunding of selling residential mortgage loans to a third party in breach of an executed agreement. The case is 1:22-cv-08852, Lone Star Americas Acquisitions, Inc. et al v. Susa Financial, Inc. d/b/a FirstFunding, Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

October 18, 2022, 6:02 AM