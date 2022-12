Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Thursday removed an insurance lawsuit against Prudential Insurance Co. of America to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, concerning long-term disability coverage claims, was filed by Stern & Szpigiel on behalf of Dr. Fern H. London. The case is 2:22-cv-07958, London v. Prudential Insurance Company Of America.

Insurance

December 29, 2022, 5:11 PM