2023 is set to be the quietest year for top tier U.K. law firm recruitment since 2020, according to fresh research and industry recruiters. Job vacancies are down 35.5% year-on-year, according to a report from U.K. labour market data and analytics provider, Vacancysoft, in conjunction with Search.

August 11, 2023, 7:07 AM

