Herbert Smith Freehills partner Dan Hudson has joined disputes boutique Seladore, becoming the latest partner to make the same move. Hudson spent a total of 21 years at HSF, having been a partner for just over half of that time, specialising in white-collar crime and financial regulation, according to his LinkedIn profile.

United Kingdom

April 11, 2023, 6:55 AM

