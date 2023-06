Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Barrington Bank & Trust d/b/a Wintrust Mortgage to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Ceartas Legal and the Law Office of Terry J. Chapko on behalf of a former mortgage loan processor. The case is 3:23-cv-01002, Lombrozo v. Barrington Bank & Trust Co.

Banking & Financial Services

May 31, 2023, 5:55 PM

