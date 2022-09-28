New Suit

US Foods Holding, a supplier for food and kitchen instruments to restaurants nationwide, and Marcus Dotson were sued Wednesday in Tennessee Western District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court action was brought by Spence Partners on behalf of Tavarous Bowen, Raven Lomax and other plaintiffs. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-02664, Lomax et al v. US Foods, Inc. et al.

September 28, 2022, 3:27 PM