Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Castillo Moriarty Tran & Robinson on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Union Pacific and Amtrak to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Law Offices of Michael C. Cohen on behalf of a passenger who claims he was injured when his train collided with a roadway maintenance machine. The case is 3:23-cv-01526, Lomack v. National Railroad Passenger Corporation dba Amtrak et al.

Transportation & Logistics

March 30, 2023, 8:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Elbert Lomack

defendants

Union Pacific Railroad Company

National Railroad Passenger Corporation dba Amtrak

defendant counsels

Castillo Moriarty Tran And Robinson

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims