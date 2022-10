Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Akerman on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, over alleged breaches of the Fair Debt Collection Practices Act, was filed by Brian Ponder Trial Lawyers on behalf of Anthony Lolli. The case is 1:22-cv-06503, Lolli v. Newrez d/b/a Shellpoint Mortgage Servicing.

Banking & Financial Services

October 26, 2022, 3:59 PM