Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Constangy Brooks Smith & Prophete on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Walmart to California Central District Court. The suit was filed by King & Siegel on behalf of a former stocking associate who was allegedly terminated in retaliation for raising concerns about food sanitation. According to the complaint, employees allowed perishables like butter and ice cream to sit on shipping pallets in warm conditions for hours, then stocked the items on shelves for customers to purchase. The case is 5:23-cv-01106, Lokker v. Walmart Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

June 12, 2023, 5:07 PM

Plaintiffs

Ryan Lokker

defendants

Walmart Inc.

defendant counsels

Constangy, Brooks, Smith & Prophete

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination