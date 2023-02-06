Who Got The Work

Ryan A. Lewis and Rachelle Pointdujour of Troutman Pepper have stepped in to represent Solar Mosaic Inc., a residential solar panel installation company, in a pending consumer class action. The case, filed Dec. 22 in New York Southern District Court by Schlanger Law Group, contends that the defendants failed to deliver 'welcome checks' that were promised to consumers as an incentive to purchase solar panels. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:22-cv-10816, Lojewski et al v. Group Solar USA, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

February 06, 2023, 6:17 AM