Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fishman Mcintyre P.C. on Thursday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Whole Foods Market and 190-220 Third Street Store Brooklyn NY LLC to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Georgklis & Mallas on behalf of Johanna Loizides. The case is 1:22-cv-06337, Loizides v. Whole Foods Market Group, Inc. et al.