Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Ally Financial to New Jersey District Court. The suit, concerning a dispute over the financing of a motor vehicle, was filed by attorney Larry S. Loigman Esq. on behalf of himself. The case is 3:23-cv-02482, Loigman v. Ally Financial Inc.

Banking & Financial Services

May 05, 2023, 3:33 PM

Plaintiffs

Larry S. Loigman

defendants

Ally Financial Inc.

defendant counsels

Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract