Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Matthew C. Cox has entered an appearance for Twenty-Six Designs in a pending patent lawsuit. The action, seeking a declaration of non-infringement and invalidation of a single patent for a carrying case, was filed Sept. 9 in Tennessee Middle District Court by Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz on behalf of Logo Brands. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Eli J. Richardson, is 3:23-cv-01001, Logo Brands v. Twenty-Six Designs, LLC.

Tennessee

October 20, 2023, 2:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Logo Brands, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Baker, Donelson, Bearman, Caldwell & Berkowitz

defendants

Twenty-Six Designs, LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims