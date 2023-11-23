Who Got The Work

Warner Norcross & Judd partner Dennis W. Loughlin has entered an appearance for SJP Properties Company in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The complaint, filed Oct. 9 in Michigan Eastern District Court by Honigman and Polsinelli on behalf of Logicalis Inc., seeks over $79,000 in unpaid invoices and termination fees for the plaintiff's provided information technology services. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Leitman, is 2:23-cv-12543, Logicalis, Inc. v. Sjp Properties Company.

Technology

November 23, 2023, 8:25 AM

