Who Got The Work

John T. Murray of Seyfarth Shaw has entered an appearance for Costco Wholesale in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The suit was filed Nov. 29 in Tennessee Western District Court by Sheila F. Campbell PA on behalf of a bakery manager. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Thomas L. Parker, is 2:23-cv-02749, Loggins v. Costco Wholesale Corporation.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 15, 2024, 11:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Dennis Loggins

Plaintiffs

Sheila F. Campbell P.A.

defendants

Costco Wholesale Corporation

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination