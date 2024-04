News From Law.com

Today's Litigation Daily checks in with New Haven, Connecticut-based Wiggin and Dana partner Jonathan Freiman who logged more than 5,500 miles of travel to make three appellate arguments in late March and early April. He argued in the Second Circuit late last month and the California Supreme Court on April 3, before flying back East to argue again in the Second Circuit on April 5, the day an earthquake shook the court.

Connecticut

April 18, 2024, 7:30 AM

