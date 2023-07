Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Baker McKenzie on Friday removed an employment lawsuit against Biqing Liu and Panda Restaurant Group to New Jersey District Court. The complaint, over alleged gender- and pregnancy-based discrimination, was filed by MarKorLaw on behalf of a former employee. The case is 2:23-cv-03786, Logan v. Panda Restaurant Group, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 14, 2023, 4:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Romerian Logan

defendants

Biqing Liu

Panda Restaurant Group, Inc.

defendant counsels

Baker McKenzie

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination