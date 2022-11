Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Farmers New World Life Insurance Company to Kansas District Court. The complaint, filed by Kuckelman Torline Kirkland on behalf of Tyler Logan, contends that Farmers withdrew over $5,000 without authorization from Logan in connection with monthly premiums for life, home and auto insurance policies. The case is 2:22-cv-02465, Logan v. Farmers New World Life Insurance Company.