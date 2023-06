Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against AccuPoint to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Barnes & Thornburg on behalf of Logan Community Resources, accuses AccuPoint of failing to bill claims timely and to submit claims at the proper rates. The case is 3:23-cv-00620, Logan Community Resources, Inc. v. Accupoint, LLC.

Indiana

June 30, 2023, 7:15 PM

Plaintiffs

Logan Community Resources, Inc.

defendants

Accupoint, LLC

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract