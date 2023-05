Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Dinsmore & Shohl on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Norfolk Southern and JMG Global to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Campbell Woods on behalf of Logan Coal & Timber, accuses the defendants of removing railroad rails and fasteners from the plaintiff's property in violation of a lease agreement. The case is 2:23-cv-00394, Logan Coal & Timber Corp. v. Norfolk Southern Railway Corp. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 18, 2023, 2:49 PM

Plaintiffs

Logan Coal & Timber Corporation

Plaintiffs

Campbell Woods

defendants

Norfolk Southern Railway Corporation

JMG Global LLC

John Doe Entity

defendant counsels

Simmerman Law Office

Dinsmore & Shohl

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct