New Suit - Product Liability

FCA US was sued Monday in Texas Eastern District Court for product liability claims involving the company's 2013 Chrysler 200 vehicle. The case was filed by Payne Mitchell Ramsey Law Group on behalf of Lois Lofton, who claims she was injured in a rear-end motor vehicle collision due to a defective active head restraint system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 9:22-cv-00148, Lofton v. FCA US LLC.

Automotive

October 03, 2022, 5:09 PM