Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Ogletree Deakins Nash Smoak & Stewart on Monday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against law firm Tiffany & Bosco and other defendants to Arizona District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Louis A. Lofredo, who was allegedly terminated for not wearing a mask or receiving the COVID-19 vaccine. The case is 2:22-cv-01586, Lofredo v. Tiffany & Bosco et al.

Arizona

September 19, 2022, 8:38 PM