Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McDonald Hopkins on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Barbara Gigante, a trustee of the Charles J. Lofino Trust, to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Beyer Law on behalf of Michael D. Lofino, who is Gigante’s co-trustee. The complaint claims that Gigante has abandoned her duties to the trust and should be removed as trustee. The case is 3:23-cv-00108, Lofino v. Gigante.

Ohio

April 10, 2023, 3:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Michael D Lofino

Plaintiffs

Beyer Law LLC

defendants

Barbara Gigante, Trustee

defendant counsels

Reminger

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract