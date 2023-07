Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kiernan Trebach LLC on Thursday removed a lawsuit against American Airlines Group to Rhode Island District Court. The complaint, over alleged injuries related to air travel, was filed by Keches Law Group on behalf of Mark Loewen and Wendy Loewen. The case is 1:23-cv-00296, Loewen et al v. American Airlines, Inc.

July 13, 2023, 2:48 PM

Mark Loewen

Wendy Loewen

Keches Law Group P.C.

American Airlines, Inc.

Kiernan Trebach

nature of claim: 310/over alleged injuries related to air travel