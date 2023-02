Who Got The Work

Michael J. Lingle of Nixon Peabody has entered an appearance for Wegmans Food Markets Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action, over the alleged failure to pay overtime wages, was filed Dec. 23 in Pennsylvania Middle District Court by Lichten & Liss-Riordan and Winebrake & Santillo. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Malachy E. Mannion, is 3:22-cv-02044, Loeper v. Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

February 10, 2023, 3:45 PM