Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Littler Mendelson on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Fanatics, an online hub for licensed sports merchandise, to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by attorney Grainne M. Callan on behalf of Anthony Loek. The case is 5:23-cv-00306, Loek v. Fanatics Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 20, 2023, 6:52 PM