Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Thompson Hine on Friday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against Silverback Energy LLC, Jim Butler and Eric Murray to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Willis Spangler Starling on behalf of Bradley Loeber, claims the plaintiff was wrongfully terminated as a result of cannabidiol oil use. The case is 2:23-cv-00169, Loeber v. Silverback Energy LLC et al.

Ohio

January 13, 2023, 6:25 PM