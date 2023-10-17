Loeb & Loeb Sues Chinese Hoverboard Manufacturer, Seeking $3...

News From Law.com

International Am Law 100 firm Loeb & Loeb filed a petition to compel a Chinese hoverboard manufacturer and its U.S. distributor to pay $3.4 million for allegedly failing to pay legal fees for work the firm performed in a series of patent enforcement actions. Loeb & Loeb, which is being represented by four of its own lawyers, filed a petition Oct. 12 to enforce a Sept. 25 arbitration decision, which held Hangzhou Chic Intelligent Technology and U.S. distributor Unicorn Global Inc. liable to the firm for $3.05 million in damages.

