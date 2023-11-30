Loeb & Loeb Elects Corporate Practice Leaders as New Firm Co...

News From Law.com

Loeb & Loeb will have new leadership in February when co-chairs elect Mitchell Nussbaum and Arash Khalili take over for current chairman Kenneth Florin, the Am Law 200 firm announced on Tuesday. Khalili and Nussbaum currently co-chair the firm's capital markets and corporate department. In an interview, the duo said they were unanimously elected after Florin decided not to seek a third term as firm chair. Nussbaum is based in New York while Khalili is in Los Angeles.

