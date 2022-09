News From Law.com

The general counsel of Hilton Worldwide Holdings for the past 11 years has notified the lodging giant that she plans to retire at year end. Kristin Campbell, 60, informed the company this month that she will step down and will assist with the orderly transition to a successor, a process that could include staying into 2023 if needed.

September 10, 2022, 10:06 AM