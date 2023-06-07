Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co. to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Blau Keane Law Group on behalf of Lodge Ranch Enterprises, pursues claims that Nationwide failed to properly defend or provide coverage to the plaintiff in an underlying dispute in which Lodge Ranch accused a neighboring ranch of wrongfully diverting the plaintiff’s water supply. The case is 3:23-cv-01057, Lodge v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company et al.
Insurance
June 07, 2023, 2:57 PM