Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Tuesday removed an insurance lawsuit against Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Co. to California Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by Blau Keane Law Group on behalf of Lodge Ranch Enterprises, pursues claims that Nationwide failed to properly defend or provide coverage to the plaintiff in an underlying dispute in which Lodge Ranch accused a neighboring ranch of wrongfully diverting the plaintiff’s water supply. The case is 3:23-cv-01057, Lodge v. Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

June 07, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Raymond E. Lodge

Plaintiffs

Blau Keane Law Group P.C.

Blau Keane Law Group, P.C.

defendants

Nationwide Agribusiness Insurance Company

Does 1 through 10, inclusive

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute