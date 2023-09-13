Who Got The Work

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel partners Kristopher B. Kastens, Jennifer S. Windom and associate Daniel M. Ketani have stepped in to defend former Silicon Valley Bank CFO Daniel J. Beck in a pending investor lawsuit. The suit, filed Sept. 9 in California Northern District Court by Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy on behalf of Jane Lodato, accuses the failed banks executives of concealing the risks faced by the bank due to rising interest rates. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson, is 3:23-cv-04551, Lodato v. Becker et al.

Banking & Financial Services

September 13, 2023, 9:05 AM

Plaintiffs

Jane Lodato

Plaintiffs

Cotchett, Pitre & McCarthy

defendants

Daniel J. Beck

Does 1-10

Gregory W. Becker

Joel P. Friedman

defendant counsels

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe

Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims