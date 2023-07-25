New Suit - Trade Secrets

Independent insurance brokerage Lockton Companies sued two former members on Tuesday in Missouri Western District Court for alleged theft of trade secrets, breach of contract and breach of fiduciary duties. The complaint, filed by Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher and Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner, contends that the defendants improperly terminated their ownership interests in Lockton Companies LLC - Pacific Series to join a rival insurance broker, Burnham WGB Insurance Solutions. The suit accuses Eric Brown and Andrew Douglas of misappropriating confidential information and violating various contractual obligations. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:23-cv-00518, Lockton Companies, LLC - Pacific Series v. Brown et al.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 4:53 PM

Plaintiffs

Lockton Companies, LLC - Pacific Series

Plaintiffs

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner

defendants

Andrew Douglas

Eric Brown

