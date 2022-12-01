New Suit - Trade Secrets

Bryan Cave Leighton Paisner and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in Missouri Western District Court on behalf of insurance provider Lockton Companies and other plaintiffs. The complaint targets one of Lockton's owners and former San Diego and Irvine offices president, Sallie F. Giblin, for allegedly diverting corporate clients and misappropriating confidential and proprietary information in favor of competitor, Alliant Insurance Services Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00791, Lockton Companies, LLC - Pacific Series et al v. Giblin.

Business Services

December 01, 2022, 7:27 AM