California's famously unified Supreme Court issued only three nonunanimous opinions in 2023, setting what appears to be an all-time record for agreement on the high court, according to a legal research nonprofit. In a report posted this week, UC Berkeley Law School's California Constitution Center found that 94% of the Supreme Court's 52 merit opinions had support from all seven justices. That's the highest rate of unanimity in the court's recent history.

California

January 10, 2024, 12:27 PM

