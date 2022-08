Who Got The Work

Travis Sales and Matthew G. Sheridan of Baker Botts have entered appearances for Schlumberger Group Welfare Benefits Plan in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The action, which pertains to a claim for disability benefits, was filed July 12 in Minnesota District Court by Fields Law Firm on behalf of Shane Lockhart. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M Menendez, is 0:22-cv-01759, Lockhart v. Schlumberger Group Welfare Benefits Plan.

Minnesota

August 29, 2022, 9:39 AM