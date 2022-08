New Suit - Employment

PVH, the parent company for clothing brands including Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, was sued Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged FMLA violations. The lawsuit was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Ronnie Lockhart. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-03400, Lockhart v. PVH Corp.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 25, 2022, 7:04 AM